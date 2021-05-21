SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at National Bankshares

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSRM. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.31.

SSRM opened at C$22.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.86. The stock has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.29 and a 52-week high of C$33.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.50%.

In other SSR Mining news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.60 per share, with a total value of C$167,389.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$818,347.20.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

