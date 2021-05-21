Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Market Cap Reaches $3.83 Million

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for $4.35 or 0.00010591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. Squirrel Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $10,424.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00071806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.38 or 0.01074933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00058181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.68 or 0.09387601 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

Squirrel Finance (CRYPTO:NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 883,500 coins and its circulating supply is 881,639 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

