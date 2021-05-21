Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey Sells 100,000 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.60, for a total transaction of $24,560,000.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $24,933,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $25,007,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $23,013,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $22,429,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00.

NYSE:SQ opened at $204.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 325.26, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.59.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

