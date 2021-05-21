Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPRB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of SPRB opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). On average, equities analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spruce Biosciences news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $226,686.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,868,000. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,306,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

