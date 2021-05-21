SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Decreased by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.0% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,320,000 after acquiring an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $493.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,559. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.92 and a 200 day moving average of $447.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $305.68 and a 1 year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.