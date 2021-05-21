SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.52% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,816,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 102,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 30,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 55,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of GMF opened at $130.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $89.70 and a 1-year high of $146.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.25.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.