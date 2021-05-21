SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 3.5% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.54. The stock had a trading volume of 37,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,240. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.08. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

