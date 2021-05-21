SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,376,000.

Shares of SLYV opened at $85.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

