SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68.

