Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) COO Sells $115,685.15 in Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $6,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 304.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 52.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 96,298 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 146.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 84,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

