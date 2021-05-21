Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Trading Down 7.1%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)’s share price fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.34 and last traded at $48.02. 664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 318,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. 33.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,220,000 after acquiring an additional 235,521 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 324.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,623 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after purchasing an additional 47,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after buying an additional 139,949 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,128,000 after buying an additional 41,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

