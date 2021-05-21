Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.60 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SOLY. Maxim Group downgraded Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.
Shares of SOLY opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.54 million, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. Soliton has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $22.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Soliton by 46.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Soliton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Soliton by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Soliton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Soliton by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Soliton Company Profile
Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.
