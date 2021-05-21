Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.60 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SOLY. Maxim Group downgraded Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Soliton alerts:

Shares of SOLY opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.54 million, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. Soliton has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $22.55.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Soliton will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Soliton by 46.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Soliton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Soliton by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Soliton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Soliton by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.