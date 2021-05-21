Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $422.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. Research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,608,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $14,999,996.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

