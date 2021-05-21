Solana (SOL) Price Tops $47.00 on Top Exchanges

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $12.82 billion and $2.42 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $47.00 or 0.00113200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00076266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00018369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.39 or 0.01176193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.96 or 0.10006367 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.