Societe Generale Begins Coverage on Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCMLY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Holcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Holcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Holcim currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $11.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.35. Holcim has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.8493 per share. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Holcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

