Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SQM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.15. 23,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,265. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.