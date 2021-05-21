Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

