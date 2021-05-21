Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%.

NYSE SQM traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,265. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

