Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

NYSE SQM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,265. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

