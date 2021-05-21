Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for approximately 0.5% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.94. 64,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,211,352. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.93.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,562,465.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,354,025 shares of company stock worth $303,940,126 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

