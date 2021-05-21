Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Sells $3,083,700.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,759,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.51, for a total value of $3,517,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $3,439,800.00.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $230.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $10,664,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $5,732,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

