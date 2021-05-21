SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNC. Cfra set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$33.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$33.94. The company has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

