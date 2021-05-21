Snap-on Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,003 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,562% compared to the average daily volume of 301 call options.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,827,000 after acquiring an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,523,000 after acquiring an additional 72,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,788,000 after acquiring an additional 69,807 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Shares of SNA opened at $248.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.65.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

