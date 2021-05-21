Snap-on Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,003 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,562% compared to the average daily volume of 301 call options.
In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,827,000 after acquiring an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,523,000 after acquiring an additional 72,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,788,000 after acquiring an additional 69,807 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SNA opened at $248.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.65.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.