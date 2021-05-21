Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 13,406 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $708,775.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,265,218 shares in the company, valued at $66,892,075.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30.

SNAP stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

