Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNMRF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Snam in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

SNMRF stock remained flat at $$5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. Snam has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

