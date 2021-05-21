Smoothy Reaches One Day Volume of $1.03 Million (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00063739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.43 or 0.00394167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.32 or 0.00205565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004156 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.27 or 0.00871337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

