SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives $29.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

CWYUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

