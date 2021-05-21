SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT Raised to C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.25 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

