SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CWYUF. TD Securities boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.36. 3,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

