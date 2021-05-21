Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EM. Citigroup started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.90 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.40 target price for the company.

Shares of EM opened at $6.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78. Smart Share Global has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

