SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,082 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of SM Energy worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SM opened at $17.41 on Friday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SM. KeyCorp raised their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

