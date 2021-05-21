Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) recently:

5/6/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $192.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $207.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $192.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $207.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $207.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $207.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Skyworks is well-positioned to benefit from accelerated 5G deployment and increasing demand for Wi-Fi 6 solutions. The company’s Sky5 product portfolio is facilitating several 5G smartphone launches and its offerings were selected by Samsung, VIVO, and Xiaomi and other Tier-1 players. Moreover, improving iPhone 12 favors growth prospects of the company. Additionally, Skyworks’ diversified portfolio positions it well to capitalize on momentum witnessed across telemedicine, and remote work, online learning, and video streaming triggered by coronavirus crisis. Nevertheless, intensifying competition from radio frequency peers like Qorvo and customer concentration risks remain major headwinds, amid Huawei ban and coronavirus crisis led business impacts. Markedly, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past one year.”

SWKS stock opened at $168.63 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.14 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

