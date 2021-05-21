Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Down to $41.42

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.42, but opened at $39.25. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands.

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,939 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,715,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,314,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,750,000 after buying an additional 1,634,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.