SKALE Network (SKL) Trading 37.1% Lower Over Last Week

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. SKALE Network has a market cap of $336.23 million and approximately $65.21 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000932 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00069567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.79 or 0.01025786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00098484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.31 or 0.09251262 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

