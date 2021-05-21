Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.10% from the stock’s current price.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

NYSE SIX opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,101,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

