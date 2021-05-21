Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $221.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.68 and a 200 day moving average of $211.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $161.41 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.