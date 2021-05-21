Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $62,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 155,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $59.12 and a 52 week high of $116.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

