Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $48,000 in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

MAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

