Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

