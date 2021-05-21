Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 395 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 151.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,830,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 465,674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,265,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after acquiring an additional 350,929 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $127.62 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.30.

