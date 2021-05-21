Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 1,820 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 989.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

ENB opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

