Simmons Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

