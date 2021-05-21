Simmons Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,384,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $424.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

