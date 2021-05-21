Simmons Bank Has $9.90 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

The Home Depot stock opened at $318.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.