Simmons Bank Has $4.17 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $85.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.46. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.