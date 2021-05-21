Simmons Bank Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,593 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,519,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $4,525,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $225.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.87.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,988,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

