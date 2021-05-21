SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Acquires $22,540.00 in Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $22,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 6,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 3,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $20,910.00.

SSNT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. 16,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,066. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 65.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.