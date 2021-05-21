Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $6.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on SVM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

