Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) PT Lowered to $46.00

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silverback Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SBTX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $29.73 on Monday. Silverback Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $63.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.32.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

