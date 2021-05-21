Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 2,589 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $172.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $178.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.31 and its 200 day moving average is $153.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

